Officials responded to a fire at around 5:55 a.m., on Saturday morning. There was a cloud of smoke took over exit 27 near Northwest 12th Street northbound of the Florida Turnpike.

Two of the left lanes had to be blocked. The car was an older model Chrysler.

But the cause of the fire is unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

