WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County found an animal on the streets this weekend, a loose cow.

Dashcam video shows an officer following the animal.

After a brief pursuit, they confronted the cow, and managed to contain and corner it.

The officers took selfies afterwards, and named the cow “Pumpkin”.

The owner of the cow remains unknown.

