CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Clearwater police breaking the window of a car in the parking lot of Pier 60 to rescue a pit bull from the backseat of a car and out from the beating sun. The pet owner admitted to leaving the dog in the car while she went to the beach.

It was Tuesday afternoon when police found the pit bull. They say the outside temperature was 89 degrees at the time with high humidity and the dog had already been sitting there for 30 to 40 minutes.

Body camera footage shows police smashing the window of the car and offering the dog water in an attempt to cool it down.

Sherry Silk, the CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says they’ve already seen several heat related cases this season. This case was no different as police say the dog was panting, appeared to be falling asleep, and sweating profusely.

Police say the owner told them she left the dog in the car with water and the windows cracked a few inches, while she went to the beach.

“Do not take your dogs anywhere because you may be running into a store thinking you’re only going to be in there for five minutes, but it doesn’t take long for that car to really heat up. And if you get caught up in something and you’re there an extra ten minutes. Animals die. Dogs start convulsing. They suffer from heat stroke that does brain damage and ultimately death,” said Silk.

Officers say the dog was treated at a local vet and then taken to animal control.

Authorities warn that this should be a lesson for all, just because you leave a little water in your car and you crack the window open a few inches that is not enough for a pet.



Now this owner faces animal cruelty charges.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.