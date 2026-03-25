Police officers in Tampa rescued a man from a burning car after he suffered a medical emergency that led to a crash, investigators said.

According to Tampa Police, when officers responded to the scene of the blaze on Sunday afternoon, the car’s doors were locked.

Body camera cideo captured the moment officers were forced to break out the driver’s side window of the burning car. Moments later, they pulled the man to safety.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. He only suffered minor injuries and has since been released.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.