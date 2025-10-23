ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers in Orlando found themselves making a gator grab at an apartment complex.

The 5-and-a-half-foot-long alligator was found lounging in the hallway of an apartment building Lake Debra Drive, Tuesday night.

Orlando Police officers were called to deal with the unwanted visitor. They grabbed the reptile by the tail and dragged it out to a safe area where they tied it up.

The gator was later released at a nearby lake.

