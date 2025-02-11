WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office(PBSO) corrections deputy shot and killed Monday evening in what investigators are calling a targeted attack.

The shooting happened in the Belle Glade neighborhood of the county just after 7:30p.m.

Deputies said they responded to reports of shots fired and found the 39-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

A procession of officers was later seen leaving the hospital, escorting a hearse carrying the deputy’s body. It was then taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The department not releasing any further details, including the officer’s name, a motive, or any information about the suspect but they did say they are distraught.

The shooting remains under investigation.

