CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A young dolphin was saved at sea off the coast of Clearwater.

An off-duty Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy was out fishing on May 10 when he saw the calf by itself, swimming in circles and struggling to get above the water to breathe.

The sheriff’s office brought it aboard. From there, the marine mammal was taken the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Specialists from SeaWorld took over from there and took the dolphin to their facility.

Veterinarians said it is showing signs of improvement and started swimming on his own.

