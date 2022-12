(WSVN) - A tragic update to the Orlando warehouse fire that ignited fireworks inside.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said three people have now died from their injuries.

Sparks ignited Thursday night inside the building.

Five people were trapped inside but saved by fire rescue.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

