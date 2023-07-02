OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — A child was involved in a dangerous game involving a firework that, officials said, led to fierce flames at an apartment complex in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Berkeley Pointe Apartments, located along the 2800 block of Northeast Seventh Street, just after 11 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said one of the children in the home obtained a firework from a package bought for a Fourth of July celebration and attempted to light it indoors.

Firefighters arrived to the burning first-floor unit and were able to put out the flames, in the process saving a dog.

First responders advise residents to keep a close eye on children and to keep matches and lighters out of their reach.

