Nurse shark bites man working on concrete dock near Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - An alarming shark strike near Key Largo that was caught on camera sent one man to the hospital.

Andres Garcia was stripping a concrete dock on Sept. 29 when a nurse shark latched onto his foot.

Fortunately, the victim was not alone. Cellphone video captured his co-workers attempting to open the shark’s mouth using a hammer.

After a few minutes, the shark was successfully pried off Garcia.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and given 16 stitches.

