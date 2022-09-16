ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A little baby is smiling and doing just fine a week after a scare in the air.

It happened while on a flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando.

Baby Anjale started having breathing problems mid flight. Her parents tried to remain calm.

“Eventually, I saw her lips get blue, and that’s when I screamed for help,” said Alyssa McFall, Anjale’s mother.

I was reading my book, not paying attention, had my earbuds in, and I heard a flight attendant say, ‘We have an infant not breathing,'” said Tamara Panzino, who is a retired registered nurse.

Luckily, an OB-GYN and nurse were on board the flight and jumped into action when the pilot sent out the call for help.

And that’s where years of experience kicked in.

A round of questions revealed that the infant was not doing anything when she stopped breathing.

“I had no idea whether the baby was choking, if the airway was clear,” Panzino said. “I did not know what I was dealing with, saw an infant, the head was back, blue lips, skin turning blue, cearly in distress, not breathing, and my heart just dropped.”

Panzino gave the baby oxygen, did chest compressions and massaged the infant’s legs and chest. They were then moving to the front of the plane.

“The baby’s color started looking better. I was so glad and kept shaking it aggressively,” Panzino said.

She did not have to perform CPR. She was relieved she had everything she needed to get the job done.

“It’s just a miracle that those certain people were on the plane to take care of such a horrible situation,” said Devin McFall, Anjale’s father. “It was meant to be that they were there.”

Baby Anjale’s mom and dad had her checked out as soon as they landed.

They don’t know what caused her in-flight emergency, but they suspect cabin pressure may have had something to do with it. She’s had no problems since returning to Pennsylvania after the family’s trip to Disney World.

“I was extremely nervous, but I had this overwhelming sense of calm come over me that everything is going to be OK,” Alyssa said. “My heart completely goes out to her, and I could never thank her enough for being so caring.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.