BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its report of a collision involving two small planes on a runway in Boca Raton.

Investigators said a student pilot was getting ready for take-off when he spotted another plane coming toward them back in October.

The instructor took over and avoided a head-on collision.

The other pilot told investigators he believed he had the right of way.

No injuries were reported.

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