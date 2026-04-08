SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a close call for a packed school bus in Central Florida that found itself in the path of an oncoming train.

Surveillance video captured last Thursday’s crash at a railroad crossing in Sumter County, which deputies described as a near catastrophic disaster.

The fast-moving freight train clipped the rear of the school bus with 29 children on board at the crossing.

Deputies arrested the bus driver, Yvonne Hampton, saying she put the children at risk for her dangerous decision at the crossing.

You’re watching what central florida officials are calling a near catastrophic disaster.

“Trains don’t sneak up on people, folks. It was poor judgment, and that’s what led to this arrest: poor judgment that placed children at risk,” said Sumter County Sheriff Pat Breedon.

Children on the bus can be heard screaming as it passed by the crossing.

The arrest addifavit states Hampton told detectives that “there was a car at the intersection, and she was waiting for the car to move. She said the car began to move, so she began to go over the other side of the tracks, but the car stopped.”

However, the arrest affidavit further states that the responding deputy said Hampton can be heard on video saying, “Not gonna stop for no train.”

“A matter of six inches is a difference in all of this, and it could have been an extremely catastrophic situation,” said Sumter County Schools Superintendent Logan Brown.

No one was injured, but Hampton was charged with 29 counts of child neglect and one count of endangering an adult.

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