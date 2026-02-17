NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A specialty pizza shop in North Palm Beach is trying to cool some controversy regarding one of its ingredients on its pies.

Bucks Coal Fired Pizza along Northlake Boulevard will no longer sell “The Everglades,” a pizza with an iguana meat topping.

The restaurant started selling it during the recent cold snap, when residents were allowed to help collect the invasive cold-stunned iguanas.

However, the Florida Department of Health received some complaints from people concerned the reptiles were being kept alive in the shop. The owners of Bucks said they were not.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.