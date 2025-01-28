TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A nonprofit group based in Tallahassee treated young girls to a self-care day.

Volunteers with Curls for Queens offered free hairstyles and manicures for young girls on Sunday.

Organizers said the goal is to boost how girls see themselves by providing some pampering they would not normally get.

Similar events are set to take place in April.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.