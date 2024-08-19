THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) – A non-profit group teams up with military veterans to save the Everglades’ species affected by the invasive Burmese python and help veterans adjust to post-service life.

The annual python challenge wrapped up on Sunday but for one group of veterans, this event means much more than searching for snakes.

Burmese pythons have been causing chaos throughout the Florida Everglades for years. While they aren’t venomous, the invasive species can grow to an average length of 16 feet.

The snakes have led to massive declines in small mammal populations in the area as they continue turning the natural ecosystem on its head.

“Every python removed from the environment is a win for native species,” said Zachary Chejanovsk with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Sunshine State has been holding competitions to hunt the snakes and paying contractors to round up the reptiles.

“Most of the contractors that have been hired, don’t jungle bust,” said Thomas Aycock, a python hunter with Swamp Apes. “They sit in their car, with the AC going and they ride these roads, which is fine, you know, that’s a way of doing it, they catch pythons doing it that way.”

A non-profit group of veterans called Swamp Apes is venturing out into more remote areas of the Everglades.

The activity is meant to help veterans adapt to post-service life and establish community while also combating the invasive snakes.

“We go deep in the swamp. We have kind of that dual purpose, we want to catch the pythons and we want to have those veteran’s endorphins flowing to get those brains cycling back the right way,” said Aycock. “And you don’t do that sitting in a car.”

Swamp Apes’ members scope out brush for the creatures which involves skills similar to life on military patrols.

“You’re looking at your five yards for any snakes, your 25’s and that’s, you’re just keeping your head on a swivel looking for these pythons,” said Naysha Ramos, a python hunter with Swamp Apes.

Through 2023, Florida officials reported more than 18,000 pythons have been removed from the wild.

“Nice! Look at the mouth,” said a python hunter.

The Swamp Apes were founded in 2017 and are made up of people from across the country. Some members have been contracted by FWC to catch snakes year-round.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.