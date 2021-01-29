NOAA cautions boaters after right whale, calf spotted off Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive marine mammal and her calf have been spotted off the coast of South Florida.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are asking boaters to be on the lookout for a 12-year-old right whale and her calf.

They were last seen Wednesday heading south after being spotted in Lake Worth Inlet, just north of West Palm Beach.

Federal law requires boaters to give the marine mammals at least 500 yards, roughly five football fields, of space.

That law also applies to paddleboarders and drones.

