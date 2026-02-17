VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A small brush fire raged through Vero Beach, prompting neighbors to jump into action and do what they could to protect their homes and communities.

The blaze sparked Sunday, and what was initially smoke in the distance quickly became a chaotic situation for residents of a neighborhood.

Wyatt Graul and his friends said flames came within around 20 feet of nearby homes.

“The flames are easily taller than the barn over there, so no time to spare,” said Graul. “Started grabbing garden hoses and spraying all, like, under the eaves of the houses and all that, just making sure everything’s wet.”

Fire officials said the brush fire burned through roughly four and a half acres before crews got it contained.

Indian River County is under a mandatory burn ban as dry conditions and recent cold snaps have left vegetation especially flammable across most of the state.

“All this started from somebody starting a little fire to burn off some yard debris they had instead of taking it to the dump,” said Eric Kenward.

No homes were lost, which is something neighbors credit to fast action and firefighters who responded within minutes.

“The community really did, they really jumped in there and did whatever they could to help,” said Kenward.

Officials remind everyone that with dry conditions expected to continue, it only takes one spark to put homes at risk.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.