MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, about 4.5 miles north of Marathon, officials said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident at around 2:15 p.m., Tuesday.

The pilot was safely transported to U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon. No serious injuries were reported.

