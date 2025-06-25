A Florida teen is turning her dad’s martial arts legacy into her own world-ranked career.

At Tampa Florida Judo, former Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson is passing on more than technique.

His daughter, Rhadi Jr., has been training since she was three-years-old and is now ranked 20th in the world in her age group.

“I wake up early in the morning and work out. Sometimes I’m in here with my father, just training and going over some drills. Then I go to school. Leave at 3:30p.m., get to Judo at 5 o’clock, and I’m doing Judo again,” said Rhadi Jr.

“She’s on the path and it’s up to her how great she wants to be,” said Dr. Rhadi ferguson.

With discipline, talent, and her dad in her corner, she isn’t just following in his footsteps—she’s carving her own path toward the 2028 summer Olympics.

