(WSVN) - A K9 take down happened in Marion County after deputies chased a man in a suspected stolen car.

The pursuit happened in July, and newly released video showed a deputy spotting the suspect, Matthew Gebert, and the car.

The deputy called for backup, but said Gebert started to drive recklessly.

“Southbound crossing over 17th St. into industrial area,” a deputy said.

The chase lasted for several miles with Gebert blowing through stop signs and red lights.

“Coming up to highway 200, going over highway 200,” the deputy said.

Eventually, the deputy said that Gebert stopped in a residential area and tried to make a run for it.

“You’re under arrest, we’re going to release a dog,” the deputy said.

As the deputy followed behind,his K9 Jax, the dog had a firm hold on the suspects sensitive area.

“Show me your hands!” the deputy said. “The sooner you show me your hands, the sooner I take the dog off. Let me see your right hand!”

The deputy then moved in for the arrest as Gebert begged him to pull of the K9.

“Get him off, please, Gebert said.

“Don’t fight,” the deputy said. “Soon as I get you in handcuffs, soon as the dog goes off, okay. Hold on buddy, hold on.”

Gebert was out on felony probation, had cocaine and other drugs on him.

He is being held without bound.

