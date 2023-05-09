JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Jacksonville Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly police-involved shooting that occurred back in April. The video shows a tense standoff between officers and a suspected gunman, identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey Alan Martin.

The encounter began when an officer confronted Martin, who acted suspiciously in a hospital parking lot. He then opened fire on the officer which led to a chase that ended in a deadly shootout with five other officers.

As the video footage showed the pursuit around the parking lot, it continued with one police officer who rammed into Martin’s vehicle before the final shootout with law enforcement officers. Martin was killed in the exchange, but not before he was able to injure one of the responding officers.

Photos taken by authorities showed Martin was armed with a 9mm handgun, which was found under his leg. Additionally, detectives discovered an AK-47 with three fully loaded magazines in the trunk of the Chevy Impala. Four spent casings were also found inside the vehicle.

Jacksonville Police released the footage to the public after 21 days as the investigation remains. The officer injured in the exchange is still recovering from his injuries.

