FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – A 55-year-old man was arrested after a series of 911 calls reported a reckless driver on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.

Timothy Mahoney, of Montgomery, New York, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls around 8 p.m., Wednesday, reporting a driver acting erratically near Mile Marker 110.

One caller reportedly claimed the suspect had struck several cones near Mile Marker 108, where Mahoney’s vehicle eventually came to a stop.

The MCSO said that when deputies arrived, they found Mahoney outside of his truck, wearing only a construction hardhat and dancing to music while naked.

According to authorities, Mahoney was attempting to smoke marijuana from a pipe while being detained.

He was taken into custody and transported to jail without further incident.

