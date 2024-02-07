NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A New York man was arrested after he drove his pickup truck into the ocean from the shores of a Florida beach.

Cell phone video showed 49-year-old Jason Brzuszkiewicz driving along New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday morning as gusty winds pushed against the shallow water.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the driver was arrested and charged with failure to pay an access fee after he allegedly bypassed the closed beach access gate, allegedly driving around a “DO NOT ENTER” sign.

At one point in the video, Brzuszkiewicz was seen attempting to do donuts on the shore. Three lifeguards were at the scene in case of a medical issue, according to officials. Moments later, Brzuszkiewicz was seen backing his truck out of the water.

Deputies caught up to the driver after lifeguards responded and, authorities said, he wanted to drive on the beach. Deputies then informed Brzuszkiewicz that the beach was closed due to the high tides.

“You shouldn’t be driving on the beach when the gates are all closed,” a deputy said on bodycam video.

“I though I was in England,” responded Brzuszkiewicz.

“You thought you were in England? You’re not in England,” the deputy said.

Brzuszkiewicz was transported to the Volusia Branch Jail on $200 bond and his truck was towed. No one was hurt as a result of the incident, deputies say.

