(WSVN) - A family from New York was a victim of theft after their vehicle was stolen from an Orlando resort they stayed in.

They wanted to experience the fun of Disney World when they visited Florida, but when their car went magically missing from the resort, things took a turn.

“We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went out to the vehicle to get in to go to Epcot and the vehicle was no longer there,” said Jennifer Janus.

That was how the Janus family ended their day in the sunshine state.

According to investigators, her GMC Yukon Denali which she rented from Avis, was stolen from the Floridays Resort lot, off I-Drive last week, inside was a stroller and other items.

“It was like instant panic. What am I going to do? I have 2 three-year-olds. There’s no way they’re walking for 5 more days while we’re here.,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer used her Airtag attached to the stroller to locate the vehicle. It was located at the Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa.

When she arrived, she said it was being towed away.

“I ran after the car and I showed him the police report,” said Jennifer.

She was able to get her belongings back, but not the rental car, as police seized it for the investigation.

Jennifer wondered how the thief stole her vehicle despite her having the keys with her the entire time, thinking this would never happen to her.

“We’ve gone to Florida, Disney many times since I was little,” she said.

Jennifer was not the only victim of car theft in Orlando.

Just last week, another family from Georgia said that the truck that they own was stolen from the Comfort Suites also in the area the Janus family had their car stolen.

“We woke up the next morning to head out to go to Disney and the truck was missing,” said Cassidy McClendon.

Jennifer hopes something is done to prevent more vehicle thefts. She said, “If this is happening that frequently, there’s obviously a bigger issue.”

Nothing was missing from their vehicle; it was in good condition and Jennifer thinks it was just used as a ride to get to Tampa.

She plans to stay at a resort with a parking gate next time.

