ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Dramatic new video footage has emerged, shedding light on a harrowing police shootout that unfolded in Orlando on September 26.

Authorities reported that the incident began as a response to a robbery call involving the suspect, Carlos Rosas, who allegedly stole $300 from an individual.

According to police, Rosas brandished a firearm during the confrontation, prompting officers to respond with gunfire. Despite attempting to flee the scene, Rosas was eventually arrested.

He now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and armed robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.