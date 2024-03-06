PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — An officer’s split second decision, coupled with the aid of innovative technology, saved the life of a man in Port St. Lucie.

Body camera footage captured the exchange as officers intervened to save the life of a man holding a gun to his head at a Shell gas station.

“Just put that gun down man, take it off your head and keep talking,” an officer said to a man in the blue shirt holding a gun to his head.

After several officers arrived on the scene and established a perimeter, an off-duty crisis negotiation officer stepped in. When he spoke to the man, he persuaded him to lower the weapon.

Moments later, another officer deployed the department’s new tool, Taser 10, from 48 feet away, subduing the man before he could harm himself.

Taser 10 is an upgrade from the previous model, providing officers with 10 cartridges instead of two.

“With Taser 10, now we have 10 opportunities, basically going from 2 cartridges to 10 cartridges. So it gives officers a better chance of not having to escalate further,” said Master Officer Scott Johnson, a training coordinator with Port St. Lucie Police.

A situation like this could have ended in an officer involved situation or it could have been a prolonged incident for hours. This was resolved rather quickly,” said Chief Richard Del Toro.

The police chief said they are always looking for more technology and resources to keep the community safe.

“That was a main objective of ours that night, is to keep him alive,” said Johnson.

Following the situation, the man in distress was later provided with mental health resources.

