Fresh from New York, the newest officer on the Largo Police force found himself facing an unexpected challenge: an alligator call that would turn into a viral sensation.

It was a wild welcome for Officer Martinez who responded to his first emergency call where a Florida gator was the culprit and his reaction has quickly gone viral.

As Officer Martinez jumped and squealed, his team stayed calm, silently watching as he went through the department’s rite of passage.

The alligator was then safely relocated.

