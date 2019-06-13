New ‘Harry Potter’ ride prompts 10-hour wait at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - You’re going to have to dedicate an entire day of standing in line if you hope to get on Islands of Adventure’s newest “Harry Potter” ride.

Wait times for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure peaked at 600 minutes, or 10 hours, at around 10 a.m.

To be fair, it’s the grand opening day of the ride so the hype is expected.

“Due to anticipated excitement by our guests, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure may experience high demand,” the theme park wrote on its website.

Fans took to social media to share their efforts to be one of the first to get on the ride.

One Twitter user posted that he’d been in line since at least 5:40 a.m.

It’s 5:40 and I have made it to the Islands of Adventure entrance on opening day of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. As long as there aren’t technical difficulties, I’ll definitely get a ride in before the storms hit today pic.twitter.com/XabVB3xb5x — Jonathan Cooper (@dxwwf3) June 13, 2019

The mostly outdoor ride puts guests on motorbikes, sending them through twists and turns while being surrounded by towering trees and creatures.

