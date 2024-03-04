(WSVN) - Eligible Floridians will have the opportunity to utilize the IRS’ new filing service called Direct File, which will allow taxpayers to file their taxes online for free or directly with the IRS.

The Direct File pilot program reopened as a tax filing option for new users on March 1.

The goal of the pilot program is to allow taxpayers to calculate and submit their returns to the government directly without using commercial tax preparation software.

To be eligible for Direct File, a taxpayers must have one of the following items reported on their 2023 federal tax return.

W-2 wage income

SSA-1099 Social Security income

1099-G unemployment compensation

1099- INT interest income of $1,500 or less

This pilot program is only available in Florida and 11 other states, which include Alaska, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

For more information, click here.

