(WSVN) - A new legislation has passed a panel vote in Florida’s House of Representatives and it will prevent Citizens Insurance from covering condos that have not passed required inspections.

It will also require condo boards to levy special assessments and obtain loans for repairs listed in inspection reports.

The bill is sponsored by Miami Representative Vicki Lopez and is one of many inspection related bills presented in the wake of the 2021 Surfside Condo collapse.

