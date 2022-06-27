TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a new law on the books in Florida meant to improve safety of renters in apartment complexes, the measure named in memory of a South Florida woman.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed “Miya’s Law” Monday, in honor of 19-year-old Miya Marcano of Pembroke Pines.

Marcano’s family was on hand for the ceremony.

The law will now require apartment complexes to conduct background checks on employees. They’ll also have to keep a log of all keys associated with the property.

According to police, Marcano was kidnapped and killed by a maintenance worker at an Orlando apartment building, where she lived while attending college last year.

Officials said the worker used a master key to get in to her apartment.

