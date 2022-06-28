(WSVN) - A new law in Florida has made it unlawful for any loud music to be played inside of a vehicle.

The law announced Tuesday, states that a traffic infraction will be issued to those who have audio coming from a vehicle that could be heard from more than 25 feet or more. If they do, officers could conduct a traffic stop and issue a citation of up to $114.

Sounds that are deemed louder than necessary near some locations, including churches, hospitals, or schools, are considered punishable as a non-moving violation. In those cases, the 25-foot rule would not apply.

Exceptions include vehicles that are used for business or political purposes.

The law, which takes effect July 1, also does not apply to law enforcement vehicles equipped with any communication device necessary to perform law enforcement duties or assist in any emergency.

To read the 2021 Florida Statutes involving this law, click here.

