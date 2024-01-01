SOUTHWEST FLORIDA (WSVN) — The iconic Southwest Florida Eagle Cam captured the newest addition, E23, which made its debut just after 7 a.m., Sunday.

The joy was tinged with sorrow as officials confirmed the loss of the eaglet from the second egg, F23, which showed signs of distress on Friday.

F23 laid two eggs a few days apart in late November, marking a significant event for the eagles and their dedicated viewers.

Live pictures now reveal Mama Eagle proudly caring for her surviving eaglet.

This marks the 12th season of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, providing enthusiasts with an uninterrupted, around-the-clock view of Florida’s beloved eagles, courtesy of Dick Pritchett Real Estate.

Despite the bittersweet turn of events, the live coverage continues, allowing viewers to witness the growth and development of E23 in the Eagles’ nest.

