New details and first responder audio released as authorities learn more about the life of the 32-year-old man who was unresponsive after riding a roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort’s newest park and died from blunt impact injuries.

New audio released from Wednesday’s tragedy reveals fire rescue crews were initially responding to a patient with a laceration.

“Open up a man down, same location,” Orange County Fire Rescue can be heard saying through scanners.

Witnesses recall hearing screams.

“There was a big piece of metal from the seat that was detached hanging off of the coaster,” said witness Tommy Italiano. “I was scared, like, everyone was scared.”

The patient, later identified as Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, was also unresponsive.

“Orange County Fire Rescue is on scene CPR in progress. I’m being advised it’s not looking good,” said OCFR over scanners.

Zavala was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, with the medical examiner later determining the cause was blunt impact injuries.

According to the incident report, Zavala’s girlfriend told the sheriff’s office he had a preexisting spinal injury and was taking medication.

Family photos show zavala visiting disney’s hollywood studios and epic universe before the tragedy.

Zavala was wheelchair bound, and investigators are now looking for answers to ensure that a situation like this doesn’t happen to another thrill seeker.

Attorneys who handled the last major theme park fatality in Florida say the victim never should have been allowed on the ride to begin with.

14-year-old Tyre Sampson was nearly 100 pounds over the weight limit when he fell from the free-fall amusement attraction at Icon Park in 2022.

A jury awarded his family $310 million during a civil lawsuit, ruling the ride’s manufacturer was negligent.

That ride was permanently dismantled.

“We have to know more about the extent of the injuries, and then we’re going to be able to fill in the gaps of what could have or should have been done to prevent a tragedy like this from occurring,” said a professional.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.