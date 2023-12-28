OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have released new details following a tragic shooting at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida, leaving one person dead.

Newly released surveillance images depict the suspected shooter, Albert Shell Jr., wearing a distinctive red baseball cap. Shell is now the subject of a manhunt, and Ocala Police have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon, sparking panic among shoppers who initially believed the armed man was randomly targeting them. However, investigators later revealed that Shell had a specific target and a mission to kill David Barron, a popular tattoo artist.

Barron’s partner shared that she had sent him to the mall that day to buy Christmas presents.

“Two days before Christmas. We had literally just wrapped all of the gifts the night before, like all under the tree wrapped everything,” said Marcia Harrison in an interview. “We were so excited for Christmas because we were going to do our tradition and watch the ‘Christmas Story’ like we do on Christmas Eve.”

Ocala Police are actively searching for Shell Jr., who is wanted for premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging anyone with information about Shell’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in resolving this tragic case.

In a Facebook post, the police department stated, “Anyone present during this shooting, and has information to help our detectives, please call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.”

