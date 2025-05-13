Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that state troopers are now able to detain undocumented immigrants.

Over 100 Florida Highway Patrol troopers were sworn in with special authority.

Many took part in the state’s latest immigration crackdown, helping arrest more than 1,100 people including alleged members of notoriously dangerous gangs like the MS-13 and Tren De Aragua.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.