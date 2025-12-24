MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - New body camera video shows the moments before Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained a woman during a traffic stop while she was on her way to work in the Florida Keys.

Earlier this month, a video showing the woman being detained by ICE agents made national headlines.

The newly released footage shows the scene from the perspective of a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who was there for the traffic stop and asked the woman to cooperate.

“All I’m saying is, if you don’t cooperate with these gentlemen, OK, it’s going to get to something that you don’t want to get there,” the deputy said to the woman while she sat in the car with the window slightly down.

In the video, obtained by The Miami Herald, the woman can be heard saying it’s not the first time she’s been pulled over in the car that belongs to her boyfriend, who was in the U.S. illegally and had already been detained by ICE. She said she had been using his car to get to and from work.

“I’m scared. I don’t want to have to go through this anymore,” the woman is heard saying in the bodycam footage.

She also said, “You guys stop me every time. It’s not the first time.”

“So, if you can get her to ID, if not, we’re going to drag her out of the car,” a masked officer told the deputy.

It all happened on U.S. 1 in Key Largo back on Dec. 3.

In the video, the woman maintains she is a U.S. citizen on her way to work, though she refuses to show her ID. At one point, an agent is heard threatening to break her windows. What happened next would gain international attention.

In cellphone video captured by The Miami Herald, the woman can be seen being pulled from her vehicle as she screams for help

“I’m a U.S. citizen, please help me. This is unfair, why are you doing this to me?” she cried while being cuffed and then placed in the back of an SUV, only to be released when the agents confirmed she was, in fact, a U.S. citizen.

Following that detainment, the woman released a statement that reads in part:

“From the very beginning of the encounter, there was clear intimidation. To clarify, I did roll down my window the moment they pulled me over, and any claim saying that I refused to do so is completely false.”

The Department of Homeland Security later told 7News that the woman was detained because she was driving her illegal alien boyfriend’s car at the time of that video. They told 7News that once they were able to confirm her identity, she was immediately released.

