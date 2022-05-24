ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A shocking arrest at an Orlando gas station burst into an explosive situation.

New body-worn video from a February arrest showed deputies surrounding a suspect, Jean Barreto-Baerga, and the moment he and a deputy caught on fire.

Deputy David Crawford’s leg caught on fire during the scuffle with Barreto-Baerga.

“Get my legs, get my legs,” said Crawford.

Barreto-Baerga, was also in rough shape.

“I got to go to the hospital,” said Barreto-Baerga.

The fire caused third-degree burns on 75% of his body.

“Sir we got LEO and a suspect with significant burns,” said a deputy.

Body-camera footage from several angles showed how it all played out.

Deputies took Barreto-Baerga to the ground, then they pulled out their tasers, warning each other about fuel coming out from the pump.

“Kill the pump, kill the pump,” said a deputy.

During the struggle to subdue, Barreto-Baerga, he and Crawford caught on fire.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff, this all started when police were after Barreto-Baerga because of his reckless motorcycle riding.

“He ran approximately 13 red lights at intersections, six wheelies on public roadways, drove on the grass, sidewalks next to pedestrians approximately six times, drove in the opposite lane of traffic approximately five times, drove recklessly between around civilians more than eight times,” said Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez.

Barreto-Baerga is now fighting for his life at the hospital.

“Never had a gun that day, never brandished a gun, but yet is being vilified while he is laying, pretty much skinless, in a hospital bed fighting for his life,” said Barreto-Baerga attorney.

“I need water, I need something, I need water sir,” said Barreto-Baerga

The county sheriff is recommending Crawford be given a misdemeanor charge for culpable negligence.

