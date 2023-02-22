(WSVN) - New audio revealed calls for help as a woman was attacked by an alligator near Fort Pierce, Monday.

Gloria Serge, 85, died after a 10-foot alligator attacked her at Spanish Lakes Fairways, a retirement community.

Trappers ultimately found and caught the giant gator.

A woman frantically called 911 as she witnessed the attack on Serge.

“There’s a woman in the lake,” said one woman on a 911 call. “The alligator’s got her.”

The dispatcher mistook what she said and asked if it was a dog that attacked the elderly woman.

“An alligator has a woman!” continued the frantic woman.

On the call, the woman continued to describe what she saw and noticed Serge was underwater for far too long.

“It’s too late. It’s too late. Oh, my god.” said the woman who called for help.

Witnesses said the 85-year-old woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed her pet.

She tried to fight off the gator to save her dog and was pulled in.

Neighbors said they’ve seen other alligators in the area in the past.

