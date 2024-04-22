(WSVN) - New details have emerged in connection to a Homestead woman who was carjacked and murdered in Central Florida, linking the crime to drug trafficking.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero de Aguavivas was killed in her car while traveling from Homestead to Central Florida earlier this month. Police later found her body burning in the car.

Homeland Security has made a significant arrest involving the girlfriend of 27-year-old Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, a primary suspect in Katherine Altagracia Guerrero de Aguavivas’ murder. The girlfriend was apprehended after she allegedly received a package containing drugs at her sister’s residence in Central Florida.

Along with the drugs, police said they also found high-end watches, substantial sums of money and multiple firearms at the location.

Authorities believed the girlfriend intended to traffic drugs, leading to her arrest.

Officials said Hernandez, who remains at large, is also the suspect of a 2020 Homeland Security probe in the Miami area that led to agents seizing more than $300,000.

