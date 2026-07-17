DELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials said a neighbor’s split-second decision saved the life of a child from a house fire in Central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday received a 911 call of a burning home near Cascades Park Trail in DeLand with a child trapped inside.

The person making the call was a neighbor, who told the operator they were going inside.

“No, don’t hang up on me, OK? Keep me on the phone,” said a 911 operator.

“I can’t. I have to go into the house,” said the neighbor.

“No, don’t go in the house,” said the 911 operator.

“There’s kids. ” There’s kids in the house!” said the neighbor.

A video shared by the next-door neighbor shows the man rushing toward the home located north of Orlando. Deputies said he got the child out just in time.

Soon after, deputies arrived and assessed the situation by speaking to the apparent mother of the child.

“Where are they? How many more people inside?” asked a deputy.

“There are two people inside,” said the concerned mother.

“Where?” asked a deputy.

“I don’t know. They’re trying to get them out,” said the mother.

“I just got home. My son’s bedroom is right there,” said the mother.

“What’s his name?” said the deputy.

“Jackson,” said the mother.

The deputy peeked inside the home and called out his name.

“Jackson, can you hear me?” said the deputy.

“He might’ve been sleeping,” said the mother.

But deputies said Jackson wasn’t sleeping. He had already been rescued by the neighbor prior to crews’ arrival.

Residents who live nearby said they’re not surprised that the neighbor rushed in to help.

“Well, I think that’s mighty heroic of him that he took that effort, but that’s Robbie. He always takes one step forward,” said area resident Karen Huzeo.

The child and two first responders were treated for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be OK.

Officials are now trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

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