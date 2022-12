KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents responded to four different arrivals of Cuban migrants in the Keys.

All of the groups made the journey from Cuba to South Florida on homemade vessels.

A total of 48 Cubans were taken into custody.

