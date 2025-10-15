CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (WESH) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after a truck driver was accused of running over nearly 50 birds in Brevard County.

FWC officials said they responded to a call from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office regarding an incident at the Port Canaveral Cargo Dock.

Initial reports indicate that a person drove a truck through a large group of birds, killing 35 at the scene, while 13 others were euthanized due to injuries.

Only one bird survived, according to officials.

Heather Pepe, co-founder of Wild Florida Rescue, described the heartbreaking situation:

“All killed in an instant … left the 13 to suffer until they were put down or died,” she said. “How this person hit them though, even in the road. I don’t know, they would have had to gun it. Step on the gas and gunned it.”

After the incident, the FWC reviewed video evidence, collected physical evidence and interviewed the suspect.

The birds were run over while resting in a parking lot, possibly drinking water from a puddle.

“But these animals…we see their souls,” She said. “That’s what we see … we see their eyes wide open. And we see them looking at us for help.”

The incident remains under investigation, and additional evidence will be submitted to the Brevard County state attorney’s office for review before any charges are filed.

