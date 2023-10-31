OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — Navy veteran Parish Tanner, in partnership with American Hometown Veteran Assist, is offering two motorcycles to deserving veterans as part of his ongoing commitment to make a positive impact. His mission is backed by a local group dedicated to suicide prevention in Marion County.

Each year, the organizers accept nominations for veterans who would benefit from this kind gesture. The recipients will be handed the keys to these motorcycles by mid-November.

Tanner, the owner of Ocala Car Audio, initiated this giveaway with a simple yet powerful message: “We wanted to give you something because you matter to us.”

As a Navy veteran who has personally experienced the loss of loved ones to suicide, Tanner’s endeavor is driven by the desire to show veterans that they are cared for and valued. He has conducted similar giveaways in the past, leaving recipients deeply moved by the act of kindness.

This year’s vehicles available for donation are a 2007 Honda Chateau and a 2007 Yamaha. Tanner and his team ensured that the motorcycles are fully refurbished and safe for the road.

The process begins with the call for nominations, where people can nominate veterans who they believe would benefit from this generous gesture. Tanner’s hope extends beyond the giveaway: “We want to see that you pay it forward. Once you’ve got it, we hope it’ll help heal you and do what you do. But then you need to get out there and help somebody else.”

To nominate a veteran or apply yourself, you’ll need to provide a copy of the veteran’s driver’s license and military discharge documents, along with a nomination letter. The deadline for applications is this Veteran’s Day on November 11.

The grand giveaway event is scheduled for November 18. To submit a candidate, please email Veteran@ocalacaraudio.com.

