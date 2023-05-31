KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - An F-5 aircraft jet encountered a technical problem forcing the pilot to eject, according to the Naval Air Station Key West Public Affairs Office.

The incident occurred at 9:21 a.m. approximately six miles from Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field.

Within minutes of the pilot’s ejection, a search and rescue operation was launched to locate and retrieve the pilot.

Fortunately, the pilot was located and rescued, avoiding any serious injuries.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Despite the harrowing ordeal, the pilot remains responsive.

Authorities have confirmed that the pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft at the time of the incident.

