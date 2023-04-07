CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) – Friday SpaceX had its 23rd launch this year, but what makes this one different is that the Falcon 9 rocket was launched with a NASA instrument called TEMPO. The device is the first space-based device to monitor major air pollutants from above.

TEMPO stands for Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution. It can monitor conditions from the Atlantic to the Pacific Oceans.

TEMPO’s observations will collect scientific data on air pollution not only from the United States, but also Canada, Mexico, Cuba, the Bahamas, and part of the island of Hispaniola.

NASA and SpaceX launched the rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

