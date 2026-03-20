MERRITT ISLAND, FL. (WSVN) — Fifty years after the last moon mission, NASA is preparing to head back next month.

Pictures from the Kennedy Space Center showed crews preparing to move the Artemis II moon rocket onto the launch pad, Thursday night.

The Artemis II mission will send four astronauts on a trip around the moon with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Liftoff for the Artemis II is scheduled for April 1.

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