NASA honors fallen astronauts on Day of Remembrance

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — NASA is honoring astronauts who lost their lives on missions in their annual Day of Remembrance.

This year’s ceremony is being held at the Arlington Cemetery in Virginia and at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL, Thursday.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be performed in both locations.

There will also be special observances for the fallen astronauts who lost their lives on the Apollo 1, the Challenger, and the Columbia.

#NASARemembers 🇺🇸 Today, we pause to reflect on the legacy of the women and men who gave their lives advancing the frontiers of space exploration so that we could continue to reach for new heights for the benefit of all humankind. More: https://t.co/PkD5qmR0Vr pic.twitter.com/6EjRlkKxNH — NASA (@NASA) February 7, 2019

“The legacy of those we have lost is present every day in our work and inspires generations of new space explorers,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said. “We are deeply grateful to all of them and will always strive to honor their legacy.”

