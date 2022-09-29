(WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews were hard at work as Hurricane Ian struck the west coast of Florida.

A Naples firefighter rescued a woman trapped in her car that was stalled by severe flooding on the street.

The official hammered open a window and gave the woman a life vest before she was pulled to safety.

Division Chief at Orange County Fire Rescue, Lauraleigh Avery, heeded a warning to those in her area.

“At this point, everybody should be staying home or staying in the shelter. They should not be on the roadway. It only takes a couple of inches to move a car,” said Avery. “We were just issued, Orange County just issued. We had a flash flood warning issued until 2:45 in the morning. So we were already expecting about 12 to 20 inches of rain. Some places could see up to 30 inches. So stay home, stay safe and don’t get on the roadways.”

The driver in the vehicle is OK.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.